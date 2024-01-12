Bombers sign three players, including RB Ronnie Brown

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Friday the club has signed three players – running back Ronnie Brown and defensive back Anthony Blue, both Americans, and Canadian defensive back Nico McCarthy.

Brown (five-foot-11, 187 pounds, Shepherd University; born: April 12, 2000, in Baltimore, MD.) signed as an undrafted free agent with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last May and was among the team’s final cuts in late August after a solid training camp and preseason. Brown was a star in his four seasons at Division II Shepherd, helping the Rams reach back-to-back national semifinals in 2021-22 while rushing for 3,041 yards and finishing with 1,158 receiving yards while scoring 41 touchdowns.

Blue (five-foot-11, 175 pounds, Newberry College; born: February 6, 1998, in Newton, S.C.) joins the Blue Bombers after appearing in two games with the New Jersey Generals of the USFL while also helping at his alma mater as a defensive back and special teams coach. Blue was an Associated Press All-American, South Atlantic Conference and Division II All-Southeast Region First Team all-star during his days at Newberry, where he finished with 173 tackles, nine interceptions – including six in 2021 – plus 16 pass breakups in four seasons. He also became just the second player in school history to play in the NFLPA Collegiate Bowl.

McCarthy (six-foot-one, 200 pounds, Wilfrid Laurier University; born February 26, 2000 in Scarborough, Ont.) played in 38 games over five seasons with the Golden Hawks, registering 72 tackles, and two interceptions with eight pass break ups and two fumble recoveries. He had 29 tackles and his two picks in 2023, his final year at Laurier and was named an OUA Second Team All-Star at safety in both 2022 and 2023.