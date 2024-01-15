Argos extend East All-Stars Orimolade and Daniels

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts are keeping two of their stars on board.

The Argos announced on Monday they have extended American defensive end Folarin Orimolade and American wide receiver DaVaris Daniels.

Orimolade, 28, had a career year in his first season in Double Blue after posting a team-leading 10 sacks to go along with 36 tackles, two forced fumbles, and two fumble recoveries in 17 games while being named a Division All-Star for the first time. The five-foot-11, 238-pound edge rusher joined Toronto via free agency last February after four seasons in Calgary. The Dartmouth alum helped the Stampeders win a Grey Cup in 2018, chipping in with two special teams tackles and a fumble recovery in the big game. For his career, the Washington, DC native has tallied 88 defensive tackles, 11 special teams tackles, 20 sacks, and five forced fumbles in 54 games.

RELATED

» Steingerg: Argos, Clemons thinking ‘reset, not regret’

» Argos hoping for better ending in 2024

» Argos sign a trio of Americans

» Top 10 Canadian performers of 2023

» New Year, New Me: Projecting breakout Canadians for 2024

Daniels, 31, is coming off his best season as a professional after catching 52 passes for a career-high 1,009 yards and eight touchdowns, which led the team in all categories and earned Daniels a Division All-Star nod. The six-foot-one, 203-pound receiver joined Toronto as a free agent in 2020 after four seasons in Calgary. The Notre Dame alum was the league’s Most Outstanding Rookie in 2016 after posting 51 receptions for 885 yards and eight touchdowns in just 11 games. The Illinois native has played in three Grey Cups, winning two, while hauling in 25 passes for 260 yards in those championship games. For his career, Daniels has caught 336 passes for 5,579 yards and 38 touchdowns in 99 games.

The team also announced on Monday they have signed American running back Deandre Torrey.

Torrey, 25, played for the Vegas Vipers in 2023, carrying the ball 19 times for 49 yards and one touchdown, while catching five passes for 35 yards in five games. Thefive-foot-seven, 200-pound tailback spent time with Michigan in the USFL and the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022. The former University of North Texas Mean Green member (2018-2021) played 44 games and rushed for 3,228 yards and 36 touchdowns with 57 receptions for 436 yards and four more scores. Torrey was named Second Team All-CUSA as a senior and honourable mention as a junior.