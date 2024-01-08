Argos sign a trio of Americans

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Monday that they have signed American wide receiver J.J. Arcega-Whiteside and American defensive backs Marquis Waters and Latavious Brini.

Arcega-Whiteside, 27, was drafted in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Philadelphia Eagles. The Stanford alum would play in 40 games over three seasons with the NFC East team tallying 16 receptions for 290 yards and one touchdown. The six-foot-two, 225-pound Spanish-born receiver was traded to the Seattle Seahawks in 2022 before an off-season stint with the Atlanta Falcons in 2023. Arcega-Whiteside played 36 games at Stanford (2015-2018) where he caught 135 passes for 2,216 yards and 28 touchdowns while being named Second Team All-Pac 12 as a senior.

Waters, 24, most recently spent time with the New York Jets from May to August of 2023. The six-foot-one, 215-pound defensive back attended Texas Tech from 2021-2022 where he played in 17 games and recorded 69 tackles, 14 for loss, one sack, and two interceptions. The Florida native led the Big 12 with 12 tackles for loss in 2022 and was an honourable mention All-Big 12 as a senior. Before his time at Texas Tech, Waters attended Duke University from 2017-2020 where he played in 49 games and tallied 234 tackles, 13 for loss, one sack, three interceptions, one fumble recovery, and a blocked kick.

Brini, 25, last played with the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2023 after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent. The six-foot-two, 215-pound DB attended the University of Arkansas in 2022 and recorded 55 tackles, four for loss, one interception, and one forced fumble in 13 games for the Razorbacks. The Florida native played at the University of Georgia from 2018-2021 where over the course of 30 games he tallied 50 tackles, six for loss and one interception. Brini was a part of the 2018 Bulldogs team that won the National Championship.