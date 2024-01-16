Elks sign American DB Donovan Olumba to one-year extension

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American defensive back Donovan Olumba to a one-year contract extension, the club announced Tuesday. Olumba was scheduled to become a free agent in February.

Olumba returns for a third season in Green and Gold, after suiting up in three games last season, recording six defensive tackles.

The native of Nashville, Tenn., was moved ​ to the active roster in Week 18, where he made his season debut at BMO field against the Toronto Argonauts. ​

The Portland State product played in two games with the Elks in 2022, registering one interception. He also spent time in the NFL with the Dallas Cowboys (2019), Cleveland Browns (2020-21) and Los Angeles Rams (2021).