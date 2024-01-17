Argos extend National WR Richie Sindani

TORONTO – The Toronto Argonauts announced on Wednesday they have extended National wide receiver Richie Sindani. He was scheduled to hit free agency on February 13.

Sindani, 28, joined the Argos in October of 2023 and played in three games down the stretch for the Argos catching eight passes for 90 yards.

The six-foot-two, 220-pound Regina native suited up for 12 games for Hamilton last season before being released and signing with the Argos.

Sindani was an eighth-round CFL Draft pick of the Calgary Stampeders in 2017 and played four seasons in Alberta helping the Stamps win the Grey Cup in 2018. For his career, the University of Calgary alum has 112 receptions for 1,166 yards in 75 career games.