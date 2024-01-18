Riders release receiver Jake Wieneke

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released American wide receiver Jake Wieneke, the team announced on Thursday.

Wieneke joined the Riders in February of 2023 and played six games in Green and White, registering 17 receptions for 177 yards.

RELATED

» Corey Mace, Roughriders announce 2024 coaching staff

» Riders extend Frankie Hickson

» Take our CFL survey for your chance to win!

» Run it Back: Alford, Riders agree to one-year extension

» Landry: Riders poised to be a player magnet in free agency

Prior to joining the Green and Gold, the 29-year-old played three seasons in Montreal with the Alouettes. The six-foot-four, 215-pounder played 16 games for Als in 2022, recording 45 catches for 589 yards and two touchdowns.

In 2021, he had a breakout season, placing fifth in the league with 898 receiving yards and led the CFL in touchdown receptions with 11. For his efforts, he was named an East Division and CFL All-Star. Known for his touchdown prowess, Wieneke had eight majors in 2019 and was named the East Division’s Most Outstanding Rookie that season.