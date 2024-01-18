Riders sign Hickson to one-year extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American running back Frankie Hickson to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Thursday. Hickson was set to become a free agent in February.

Hickson (five-foot-eight, 200 pounds) remains in Green and White for a third season, after two solid seasons as a Roughrider. Hickson enjoyed a strong debut in 2022, when he suited up for 13 games and made 85 carries for 533 yards, a 6.3 yards per carry average and one rushing touchdown.

He also made 17 receptions for 109 yards and seven kickoff returns for 168 yards and a 24 yard average and was voted the Roughriders Most Outstanding Rookie. In 2023 he earned 157 yards on 35 carries, including a 77-yard effort again the Ottawa REDBLACKS in Week 16. He also tallied four receptions for 39 yards and five kickoff returns for 93 yards.

The Virginia native spent five collegiate seasons at Liberty University (2015-2019), playing in 47 games for the Flames. He earned 610 career carries for 2,898 yards and 30 touchdowns and became the first Liberty running back to rush for 1,000 yards in consecutive seasons in more than a decade. He finished his collegiate career as the program’s all-time leader in all-purpose yards with 4,494 and having earned Phil Steele’s Independent All-Conference First-Team honours as a senior.