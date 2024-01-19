Roughriders extend National DL Charbel Dabire

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed National defensive lineman Charbel Dabire to a one-year contract extension, the team announced on Friday. Dabire was set to become a free agent on February 13.

Dabire (six-foot-one, 290 pounds) continues his career in Green and White after playing all 18 games in 2023 and posting career-high numbers. Dabire tallied 13 defensive tackles and two sacks, while adding two tackles on special teams. He was named PFF’s Special Teams Player of the Week in Week 8.

The 27-year-old was selected by the Riders in the fifth round, 44th overall, of the 2019 CFL Draft and has played 55 career regular season-games and three playoff games. Over four seasons he’s registered 37 defensive tackles, three special teams tackles and six sacks.

Dabire spent three collegiate seasons at Wagner College in New York and was named team captain in 2018. In 33 games played he recorded 73 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, one forced fumble, two sacks and returned a blocked kick for a touchdown.