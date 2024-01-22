Riders, Lauther agree to three-year extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed kicker Brett Lauther to a three-year contract extension, the team announced on Monday. Lauther was set to become a free agent on February 13.

Lauther (six-foot-one, 195 pounds) will remain in Green and White long-term after five seasons with the Roughriders (2018-2023). Over that time Lauther has made 203 of 242 field-goal attempts, 130 of 142 converts and 14 special teams tackles. He was named the Roughriders’ Most Outstanding Canadian in 2018 and was voted as the Roughriders Most Outstanding Special Teams Player in 2018 and 2021. Lauther was also named a West Division All-Star in 2018 after making 54 of 60 field-goal attempts.

The Truro, NS native holds several Roughrider records. His overall accuracy rate — 83.9 per cent — is the best of any kicker in Roughriders history who has attempted a minimum of 100 field goals. In 2018, his 90.0 field goal percentage was the second highest by a Roughrider in a season, trailing only that of Canadian Football Hall of Famer Dave Ridgway (90.6, 1993).

All-time, Lauther is third among Roughriders kickers in field goals made (203) behind Ridgway (574) and Paul McCallum (368) and is fifth all-time in team scoring (755 points). Lauther has also kicked four of the 11 longest field goals in Roughriders history, having connected twice from 57 yards and twice from 56. Unerring in the clutch, he has delivered 11 go-ahead field-goals or 32-yard convert that have been required in the final three minutes of the fourth quarter or in overtime.

This past November, Lauther received the prestigious Tom Pate Memorial Award, which is presented each year to a CFL Players’ Association member who demonstrates supreme sportsmanship and exemplary contributions to his team and his community. Among his many community contributions, Lauther partnered with the Saskatchewan Roughrider Foundation (for which he is a player ambassador) to establish the Roughrider Foundation Winter Classic charity hockey game. The second annual event is scheduled for Feb. 3 in Saskatoon.