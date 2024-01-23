Fine, Riders agree to two-year extension

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders are ensuring continuity for their quarterback room.

The Riders announced on Tuesday they have signed American quarterback Mason Fine to a two-year contract extension. The pivot was set to become a free agent on February 13 and continues his journey in Saskatchewan alongside presumed starter Trevor Harris.

Fine (five-foot-11, 190 pounds) returns to the Roughriders after making a career-high four starts behind centre in 2023. The 26-year-old was thrust into action in Week 6 against the Stampeders, after an injury to Harris in the fourth quarter, and completed six passes for 122 yards and two touchdowns. Those two touchdowns, one to Jamal Morrow (six yards, at 12:22) and Tevin Jones (69 yards, 14:24), were the fastest pair of touchdown passes by a Roughrider since Nov. 11, 2012. In total, the Oklahoma native completed 94 passes for 1,043 yards and three touchdowns in 2023, including a 302-yard game against Toronto in Week 8. Fine nearly hit the 300-yard mark the following week, tallying 296 yards in a 26-24 victory over the Ottawa REDBLACKS. His 69.1 completion percentage led the team.

Fine signed initially signed with the Roughriders in December of 2020, and has dressed for 32 games. He saw his first game action in the 2021 regular-season finale, completing five passes for 64 yards. Over his three CFL seasons, Fine has amassed 1,797 yards and six touchdowns.

An extraordinarily accomplished collegiate athlete, Fine left the University of North Texas sitting 28th all-time in passing yards in college football history and shattered several school records. He was his school’s all-time leader in passing yards (12,505), passing touchdowns (93), passer efficiency (140.68), overall touchdowns (100), completions (1,039), pass attempts (1,655) and 300-yard passing games (18).

In 49 career games for the Mean Green, he completed 1,039 passes for 12,505 yards, with 93 touchdowns and just 39 interceptions, while rushing for an additional seven majors. Fine was twice awarded the CUSA Offensive Player of the Year (2017, 2018), twice named first-team All-CUSA (2017, 2018), and in his senior year he was named the top college quarterback in Texas by Dave Campbell’s Texas Football.