Jack-Kurdyla, Elks agree to two-year extension

EDMONTON — Tomas Jack-Kurdyla has signed a two-year contract extension with the Double E, the team announced on Wednesday. The veteran offensive lineman was set to become a free agent on February 13.

The deal announced Wednesday keeps the National offensive lineman in Edmonton through the 2025 season.

A native of Montreal, QC, Jack-Kurdyla has played 42 games for Edmonton since being drafted by the Elks fourth overall in 2020. He started a career high 18 games at right guard for the Green and Gold in 2023 and was named to the CFL/Pro Football Focus (PFF) Honour Roll as the highest-graded offensive lineman in Week 11.

Jack-Kurdyla played four seasons at the University of Buffalo (2016-19), appearing in 47 games (40 starts) at guard. In 2019, the Bulls offensive line earned an honourable mention for the Joe Moore Award, which is awarded to the top-15 offensive lines in the NCAA.

In addition, the Elks have signed American offensive lineman Antonio Garcia and American defensive back Brendon White.

Garcia, 30, returns to the Elks after suiting up in two preseason games and starting at left tackle in Edmonton’s opening season game in 2022. He was released by the club on June 14. Prior to joining the Elks, he attended training camp in 2021 with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

In 2023, the six-foot-seven lineman had stops with the Vegas Vipers and DC Defenders of the XFL as well as the Philadelphia Stars in the United States Football League (USFL), before being placed on the retired list by the Stars. Originally drafted by the New England Patriots in the third-round of the 2017 NFL Draft, the Troy product went on to have brief stints with the Patriots (2017), New York Jets (2018), Indianapolis Colts (2018-2019), and Miami Dolphins (2019).

A native of Powell, OH, White most recently suited up for the Massachusetts Pirates of the Indoor Football League (IFL) in 2023, where he had 57 total tackles, one sack and one pass deflection in six games. He also had a brief stint with the New Jersey Generals of the USFL in 2023 and attended New York Jets training camp in 2021.

White played one collegiate season with Rutgers University in 2020, where he was named an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention. In five games for the Scarlet Knights, White totalled 40 tackles, one interception, three pass deflections and one forced fumble. Prior to joining Rutgers, the 25-year-old defensive back played three seasons at Ohio State (2017-2019), appearing in 20 games with the Buckeyes, compiling 66 total tackles, one sack and one interception, while being named defensive MVP of the 2019 Rose Bowl.

White’s father, William, had an 11-year career in the NFL playing for the Detroit Lions (1988-1993), Kansas City Chiefs (1994-1996) and Atlanta Falcons (1997-1998).