Riders sign American LB Mark McLaurin

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American linebacker Mark McLaurin, the team announced on Wednesday.

McLaurin (six-foot-two, 215 pounds) spent the last two seasons with the Edmonton Elks, where he played 13 games, including 11 in 2023 and suited up at both SAM linebacker and safety.

Over that time, he tallied 48 defensive tackles, seven special teams tackles, one interception and one forced fumble. Prior to the CFL, he spent time with the New York Giants (2019-2020) after signing as an undrafted free agent in 2019.

Collegiately, McLaurin played four seasons (2015-2018) at Mississippi State, punctuated by a breakout junior campaign in which he led the SEC and ranked fourth nationally in interceptions (six), was named the TaxSlayer Bowl MVP and to the Associated Press All-Bowl Team.

The 26-year-old played 51 games as a Bulldog, including 30 starts. He made 224 career defensive tackles, 10 tackles for loss, three sacks, eight interceptions, 18 pass deflections, two forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries, including one he returned for a touchdown.