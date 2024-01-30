Lions extend Global DL Tibo Debaillie

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions have signed Global defensive lineman Tibo Debaillie to a one-year extension, the team announced on Tuesday. Debaillie was eligible to become a free agent on February 13.

The news comes just a few hours after the Lions extended National linebacker Josh Woods through the next two years.

Debaillie, 26, is back for a third season with the club after racking up 14 defensive tackles and a pair of special teams stops across 18 regular season games.

After joining the Lions as a free agent ahead of the 2022 season, Debaillie emerged as the Lions’ most impactful Global player in recent years, recording 20 defensive tackles, three sacks and a fumble recovery while dressing in all 18 regular season games.

The native of Gistel, Belgium was selected by Edmonton in round three (20th overall) of the 2021 Global Draft and dressed in three regular season contests with the Elks that season.

He attended Towson University from 2018-19 and registered 28 defensive tackles, three tackles for a loss and 1.5 sacks in 22 games with the Tigers.

Prior to moving to North America, Debaillie led the Belgian Football League’s Ostend Pirates and helped the squad capture Belgian Bowl XXIX in the 2016 campaign.