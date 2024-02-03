Lions extend National OL David Knevel

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Saturday that National offensive lineman David Knevel is remaining in black and orange with a one-year extension. He was eligible to become a free agent on February 13.

Knevel, 29, battled back from injuries that kept him sidelined throughout 2022 and would not miss a game last season while earning the starting left guard position for the final six regular season games and two more in the playoffs.

The Brantford, ON native was selected by the Lions in round three (21st overall) of the 2018 CFL Draft and would suit up in 16 games as a rookie while taking reps. at both guard and tackle. The six-foot-eight, 325-pound Knevel then appeared in 17 regular season contests over the next two seasons.

He suited up in 28 games with the Nebraska Cornhuskers from 2014-2017, taking over as a starter in his junior season and helping the program emerge as the Big Ten’s best pass-blocking unit that year.