Rosters Set: CFL reveals 2024 CFL Combine participants

TORONTO — Ahead of the Canadian Football League (CFL) Draft and CFL Global Draft on April 30, over 140 draft-eligible prospects are slated to showcase their skills for the league’s general managers, coaches and player personnel.

The University of Waterloo’s Feridun Hamdullahpur Field House will be home to the CFL Invitational Combine on March 8.

The top prospects identified at the event will join the top-ranked class of 2024 at the Winnipeg Soccer Federation North indoor facility for the CFL Combine presented by New Era from March 19 to 24.

In addition to the attendees who advance through the Invitational Combine, the CFL Combine will feature the top prospects eligible for the 2024 CFL Draft, as well as the top global players hoping to be selected at the 2024 CFL Global Draft.

Thursday, March 21 will see prospects take on the bench press and the vertical jump in the afternoon followed by the fan-favourite 40-yard dash along with 3-cone, shuttle, and broad jump in the evening.

From Friday, March 22 to Sunday, March 24, hopefuls will strap on the pads and take to the field for three days of practices with the coaches listed below looking to leave a lasting impression on general managers, coaches, and scouts in attendance ahead of the CFL Draft.

CFL COMBINE POSITIONAL COACHES

(Position | Name | Affiliation)