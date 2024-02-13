Apply Now: Diversity in Football Program presented by Securian Canada

TORONTO — The Canadian Football League (CFL) and Securian Canada – a leading insurance provider of innovative, life-ready insurance solutions in Canada – are pleased to announce the third year of the Diversity in Football Program.

Each of the league’s nine member clubs will welcome one additional staff member from a diverse cultural background to its football operations department for approximately four weeks. The application window closes on March 1.

RELATED

» APPLY NOW: Applications are open until March 1

» More information about the Diversity in Football Program presented by Securian Canada

Participant experiences may differ as each Club will create a personalized program based on the goals of the successful candidate and the organization. Previous program participants are ineligible to return.

Nathan Taylor impressed during his time in the Diversity in Football Program and was hired as the Ottawa REDBLACKS’ Running Backs Coach.

Apply today for the Diversity in Football Program presented by Securian Canada before the March 1 deadline.

This year’s cohort will be announced in late March.