Riders add d-lineman R.J. McIntosh

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Tuesday that they have signed American defensive lineman R.J. McIntosh.

McIntosh (six-foot-four, 291 pounds) was selected by the New York Giants in the fifth round, 139th overall, of the 2018 NFL Draft. During his time with the Giants, he played in 18 games, notching 11 solo tackles and two sacks. Since then, he has gone on to spend time with the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay Packers, Indianapolis Colts, and Miami Dolphins.

Collegiately, the native of Fort Lauderdale spent three seasons with the University of Miami (2015-2017). McIntosh declared for the NFL draft after a noteworthy junior year, during which he started all 13 games, recording 52 tackles, including 12.5 tackles for loss. He added 2.5 sacks and seven pass breakups to his stat line, earning him second-team all-ACC honours.

Prior to that, McIntosh had made his presence felt as a sophomore, starting 12 games making 42 stops – 8.5 for loss – with two sacks and two pass breakups. He played in five games as a true freshman in 2015, making four tackles, one for a loss.

McIntosh was a top-40 defensive end prospect out of high school who was offered by Clemson and Florida before ultimately committing to Miami.