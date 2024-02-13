Follow CFL

2024 Free Agency February 13, 2024

A team-by-team look at 2024 CFL Free Agency

Dave Chidley/CFL.ca

TORONTO — The CFL Free Agency period officially opened on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. and teams went to work as they attempt to build their rosters for the 2024 season.

Running back AJ Ouellette joined the Roughriders alongside offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick, defensive back Jalon Edwards Cooper and defensive end Malik Carney.

The Stampeders added All-Star defensive back Demerio Houston while the Elks signed 2023 Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Javon Leake.

The Toronto Argonauts meanwhile brought in a pair of former Tiger-Cats in Tunde Adeleke and Frasier Sopik, while the Tabbies re-signed wide receiver Terry Godwin II.

With a handful of big names on the move this off-season already, let’s take a look at what each team has done to open the free agency window:

Jump to Team:

BC | Calgary | Edmonton | Saskatchewan | Winnipeg | HamiltonMontreal | OttawaToronto

BC LIONS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Dakota Prukop QB Signed 02/13/24 WPG
Jake Harty WR Signed 02/13/24 MTL
Pete Robertson DL Signed 02/13/24 SSK

Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team
Mathieu Betts DL Signed 02/13/24 Detroit Lions (NFL)
Quincy Mauger DB Signed 02/13/24 TOR
Jalon Edwards-Cooper DB Signed 02/13/24 SSK

 

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Additions/Re-Signings: 

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Demerio Houston DB Signed 02/13/24 WPG
Trevon Tate OL Signed 02/13/24 TOR
Micah Teitz LB Signed 02/13/24 SSK
Matthew Shiltz QB Signed 02/13/24 HAM

Departures: 

Player Position Transaction New Team
Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund DE Signed 02/13/24 MTL
Derek Wiggan DL Signed 02/13/24 MTL
Jordan Herdman-Reed LB Signed 02/13/24 SSK
Luther Hakunavanhu WR Signed 02/13/24 HAM

 

EDMONTON ELKS

Additions/Re-Signings: 

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Javon Leake RB/KR Signed 02/13/24 TOR

Departures: 

Player Position Transaction New Team

 

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team
AJ Ouellette RB Signed 02/13/24 TOR
Jalon Edwards-Cooper DB Signed 02/13/24 BC
Jermarcus Hardrick OL Signed 02/13/24 WPG
Malik Carney DE Signed 02/13/24 HAM
Jordan Herdman-Reed LB Signed 02/13/24 CGY
Justin Herdman-Reed LB Re-signed 02/13/24 SSK
Jameer Thurman LB Signed 02/13/24 HAM

Departures: 

Player Position Transaction New Team
Micah Teitz LB Signed 02/13/24 CGY
Tevin Jones WR Signed 02/13/24 MTL
Albert Awachie FB Signed 02/13/24 TOR
Pete Robertson DL Signed 02/13/24 BC

 

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Additions/Re-Signings: 

Player Position Transaction Former Team

*The Winnipeg Blue Bombers were inactive on Tuesday

Departures: 

Player Position Transaction New Team
Dakota Prukop QB Signed 02/13/24 BC
Jermarcus Hardrick OL Signed 02/13/24 SSK
Demerio Houston DB Signed 02/13/24 CGY
Kerfalla Exumé DB Signed 02/13/24 TOR

 

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Terry Godwin II WR Re-signed 02/13/24 HAM
Jamal Peters DB Signed 02/13/24 TOR
Luther Hakunavanhu WR Signed 02/13/24 CGY

Departures: 

Player Position Transaction New Team
Sean Thomas Erlington RB Signed 02/13/24 MTL
Matthew Shiltz QB Signed 02/13/24 CGY
Malik Carney DE Signed 02/13/24 SSK
Tunde Adeleke DB Signed 02/13/24 TOR
Fraser Sopik LB Signed 02/13/24 TOR
Jameer Thurman LB Signed 02/13/24 SSK

 

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Additions/Re-Signings: 

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Sean Thomas Erlington RB Signed 02/13/24 HAM
Tevin Jones WR Signed 02/13/24 SSK
Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund DE Signed 02/13/24 CGY
Derek Wiggan DL Signed 02/13/24 CGY

Departures: 

Player Position Transaction New Team
Jake Harty WR Signed 02/13/24 BC

 

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Additions/Re-Signings: 

Player Position Transaction Former Team

*The Ottawa REDBLACKS were inactive on Tuesday

Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team

 

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team
Tunde Adeleke DB Signed 02/13/24 HAM
Fraser Sopik LB Signed 02/13/24 HAM
Kerfalla Exumé DB Signed 02/13/24 WPG
Albert Awachie FB Signed 02/13/24 SSK
Thiadric Hansen DL Signed 02/13/24 WPG
Quincy Mauger DB Signed 02/13/24 BC

Departures: 

Player Position Transaction New Team
AJ Ouellette RB Signed 02/13/24 SSK
Javon Leake RB/KR Signed 02/13/24 EDM
Trevon Tate OL Signed 02/13/24 CGY
Jamal Peters DB Signed 02/13/24 HAM

 

