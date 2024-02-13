A team-by-team look at 2024 CFL Free Agency

TORONTO — The CFL Free Agency period officially opened on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. and teams went to work as they attempt to build their rosters for the 2024 season.

Running back AJ Ouellette joined the Roughriders alongside offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick, defensive back Jalon Edwards Cooper and defensive end Malik Carney.

The Stampeders added All-Star defensive back Demerio Houston while the Elks signed 2023 Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Javon Leake.

The Toronto Argonauts meanwhile brought in a pair of former Tiger-Cats in Tunde Adeleke and Frasier Sopik, while the Tabbies re-signed wide receiver Terry Godwin II.

With a handful of big names on the move this off-season already, let’s take a look at what each team has done to open the free agency window:

Jump to Team:

BC LIONS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Departures:

CALGARY STAMPEDERS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Departures:

EDMONTON ELKS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team Javon Leake RB/KR Signed 02/13/24 TOR

Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team

SASKATCHEWAN ROUGHRIDERS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Departures:

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team

*The Winnipeg Blue Bombers were inactive on Tuesday

Departures:

HAMILTON TIGER-CATS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Departures:

MONTREAL ALOUETTES

Additions/Re-Signings:

Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team Jake Harty WR Signed 02/13/24 BC

OTTAWA REDBLACKS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Player Position Transaction Former Team

*The Ottawa REDBLACKS were inactive on Tuesday

Departures:

Player Position Transaction New Team

TORONTO ARGONAUTS

Additions/Re-Signings:

Departures: