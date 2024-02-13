A team-by-team look at 2024 CFL Free Agency

- News
TORONTO — The CFL Free Agency period officially opened on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. and teams went to work as they attempt to build their rosters for the 2024 season.
Running back AJ Ouellette joined the Roughriders alongside offensive lineman Jermarcus Hardrick, defensive back Jalon Edwards Cooper and defensive end Malik Carney.
The Stampeders added All-Star defensive back Demerio Houston while the Elks signed 2023 Most Outstanding Special Teams Player Javon Leake.
The Toronto Argonauts meanwhile brought in a pair of former Tiger-Cats in Tunde Adeleke and Frasier Sopik, while the Tabbies re-signed wide receiver Terry Godwin II.
With a handful of big names on the move this off-season already, let’s take a look at what each team has done to open the free agency window:
Jump to Team:
|BC | Calgary | Edmonton | Saskatchewan | Winnipeg | Hamilton | Montreal | Ottawa | Toronto
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Dakota Prukop
|QB
|Signed 02/13/24
|WPG
|Jake Harty
|WR
|Signed 02/13/24
|MTL
|Pete Robertson
|DL
|Signed 02/13/24
|SSK
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Mathieu Betts
|DL
|Signed 02/13/24
|Detroit Lions (NFL)
|Quincy Mauger
|DB
|Signed 02/13/24
|TOR
|Jalon Edwards-Cooper
|DB
|Signed 02/13/24
|SSK
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Demerio Houston
|DB
|Signed 02/13/24
|WPG
|Trevon Tate
|OL
|Signed 02/13/24
|TOR
|Micah Teitz
|LB
|Signed 02/13/24
|SSK
|Matthew Shiltz
|QB
|Signed 02/13/24
|HAM
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund
|DE
|Signed 02/13/24
|MTL
|Derek Wiggan
|DL
|Signed 02/13/24
|MTL
|Jordan Herdman-Reed
|LB
|Signed 02/13/24
|SSK
|Luther Hakunavanhu
|WR
|Signed 02/13/24
|HAM
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Javon Leake
|RB/KR
|Signed 02/13/24
|TOR
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|AJ Ouellette
|RB
|Signed 02/13/24
|TOR
|Jalon Edwards-Cooper
|DB
|Signed 02/13/24
|BC
|Jermarcus Hardrick
|OL
|Signed 02/13/24
|WPG
|Malik Carney
|DE
|Signed 02/13/24
|HAM
|Jordan Herdman-Reed
|LB
|Signed 02/13/24
|CGY
|Justin Herdman-Reed
|LB
|Re-signed 02/13/24
|SSK
|Jameer Thurman
|LB
|Signed 02/13/24
|HAM
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Micah Teitz
|LB
|Signed 02/13/24
|CGY
|Tevin Jones
|WR
|Signed 02/13/24
|MTL
|Albert Awachie
|FB
|Signed 02/13/24
|TOR
|Pete Robertson
|DL
|Signed 02/13/24
|BC
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
*The Winnipeg Blue Bombers were inactive on Tuesday
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Dakota Prukop
|QB
|Signed 02/13/24
|BC
|Jermarcus Hardrick
|OL
|Signed 02/13/24
|SSK
|Demerio Houston
|DB
|Signed 02/13/24
|CGY
|Kerfalla Exumé
|DB
|Signed 02/13/24
|TOR
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Terry Godwin II
|WR
|Re-signed 02/13/24
|HAM
|Jamal Peters
|DB
|Signed 02/13/24
|TOR
|Luther Hakunavanhu
|WR
|Signed 02/13/24
|CGY
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Sean Thomas Erlington
|RB
|Signed 02/13/24
|MTL
|Matthew Shiltz
|QB
|Signed 02/13/24
|CGY
|Malik Carney
|DE
|Signed 02/13/24
|SSK
|Tunde Adeleke
|DB
|Signed 02/13/24
|TOR
|Fraser Sopik
|LB
|Signed 02/13/24
|TOR
|Jameer Thurman
|LB
|Signed 02/13/24
|SSK
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Sean Thomas Erlington
|RB
|Signed 02/13/24
|HAM
|Tevin Jones
|WR
|Signed 02/13/24
|SSK
|Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund
|DE
|Signed 02/13/24
|CGY
|Derek Wiggan
|DL
|Signed 02/13/24
|CGY
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|Jake Harty
|WR
|Signed 02/13/24
|BC
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
*The Ottawa REDBLACKS were inactive on Tuesday
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
Additions/Re-Signings:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|Former Team
|Tunde Adeleke
|DB
|Signed 02/13/24
|HAM
|Fraser Sopik
|LB
|Signed 02/13/24
|HAM
|Kerfalla Exumé
|DB
|Signed 02/13/24
|WPG
|Albert Awachie
|FB
|Signed 02/13/24
|SSK
|Thiadric Hansen
|DL
|Signed 02/13/24
|WPG
|Quincy Mauger
|DB
|Signed 02/13/24
|BC
Departures:
|Player
|Position
|Transaction
|New Team
|AJ Ouellette
|RB
|Signed 02/13/24
|SSK
|Javon Leake
|RB/KR
|Signed 02/13/24
|EDM
|Trevon Tate
|OL
|Signed 02/13/24
|CGY
|Jamal Peters
|DB
|Signed 02/13/24
|HAM