Stampeders sign American DB Josh Thomas

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Josh Thomas, the team announced on Tuesday.

Thomas has played four games in the National Football League – two with the Buffalo Bills and two with the Arizona Cardinals – and recorded five tackles. He was signed as an undrafted free agent by Buffalo in 2020 and has also attended training camp with the Carolina Panthers.

In college, Thomas played 56 games at Appalachian State. He was named second-team all-Sun Belt Conference in 2019 after recording 72 tackles, one fumble recovery and one interception-return touchdown during his senior season with the Mountaineers.

Over the course of his career at Appalachian State, Thomas accumulated 163 tackles including 7.5 tackles for loss, seven interceptions, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.