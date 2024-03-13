Follow CFL

Elks add American DL Jeremiah Jackson-Trotter

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American defensive lineman Jeremiah Jackson-Trotter, the team announced Wednesday.

Jackson-Trotter played the 2023 season at Davenport University, where he racked up 37 total tackles, nine tackles-for-loss, three sacks and three pass deflections in 10 games with the Panthers.

The Nevada native finished tied for the team lead in tackles-for-loss and was fourth on the team in tackles, while being named All-Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Honorable Mention. Prior to joining the Panthers, the six-foot-seven lineman attended Fort Hays State University in 2022, leading the team in tackles-for-loss (12) and sacks (7.5) in nine games with the Tigers. He also played at East Los Angeles College from 2019 to 2021.

