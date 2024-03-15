Combine Ready: 3 things to know about Dawson Marchant

TORONTO — Dawson Marchant went into Waterloo for the Invitational Combine and left his mark.

The cornerback etched his name in the top five of three different drills (fifth in the 40-yard dash and 3-cone, first in the broad jump) to showcase why he deserved a chance to move on to Winnipeg for the CFL Combine presented by New Era on March 19-24.

Marchant measured six-foot and a half inch, 202 pounds in Waterloo, giving him a big frame for a defensive back capable of putting up athletic numbers like that.

“There’s no pressure, really, it’s just doing what I do,” Marchant said to Dan Ralph of the Canadian Press. “Just show my athleticism and how well-rounded I am.”

Marshall Ferguson said the the Surrey, B.C. native is part of a recent trend of tall defensive backs making their way to the CFL Combine by any means necessary. He tested well and will get endless reps in Winnipeg to show he’s worthy of a pick in the top half of the draft for what looks like another strong defensive back group, says Ferguson.

The numbers

Bench press: 15 reps

40-yard dash: 4.66 seconds

Vertical: 32 inches

Broad jump: 10′ 3 5/8″ (first)

3 cone: 7.06 seconds

Shuttle: 4.40 seconds

The fire

In his chat with the Canadian Press, Marchant talked about his stint with Northwestern Oklahoma State, where the team went 2-20 over the last two seasons but allowed the defender to face better competition than at his previous stop at Simon Fraser University.

“I just don’t like losing, that’s the biggest thing. It might not always show stats-wise but you definitely can tell going against better competition will make you better,” he said. “I’ve really honed in on my technique and worked on it because I’ve always been a pretty good athlete.

“Now I’d say I’m much more technical and have the athleticism to go along with it.”

His athleticism certainly showed up in Waterloo, earning him an invite to Winnipeg alongside seven other prospects. Now there will be a new step up in competition for Marchant as he joins the CFL Combine starting March 19.

On and off the field

Asked by Ralph what teams are getting if they decide to select the lanky cornerback, the answer revealed his confidence and passion for the game.

“A versatile player with a high football IQ, a leader who does everything right on and off the field,” said Marchant to the Canadian Press. “A football junkie, I guess you could say, a guy who lives and breathes football.

The final step up in competition will be fighting his way through the ranks of professional football. The path from the CFL Combine to the pros requires a lot of dedication, but that should be no problem for a guy used to battle every step of the way.

“(Playing in CFL) will be just taking everything to another level because you’re playing against professionals. That’s something I’m working on always.”