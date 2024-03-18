Elks announce 2024 coaching staff; Shivers named defensive coordinator

EDMONTON — There’s a familiar face back with the Double E.

The Edmonton Elks announced their coaching staff for the 2024 season on Monday, highlighted by the addition of veteran CFL defensive coordinator Jason Shivers, who is the team’s new assistant head coach, defensive coordinator, and linebackers coach.

Joining Shivers in Edmonton are new hires Markus Klund (defensive backs), Albert Poree (running backs), Nate O’Neal (defensive line), and Takoby Cofield (asst. offensive line).

The five new hires join returning coaches Jarious Jackson (offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach), Markus Howell (receivers coach and pass game coordinator), Stephen Sorrells (offensive line coach and run game coordinator), Mike Scheper (special teams coordinator), and Erin Craig (strength and conditioning coach).

SHIVERS BACK WITH EE

No stranger to Edmonton and Chris Jones, Shivers returns to the Green and Gold after previously serving as the team’s defensive backs coach from 2014 to 2015, helping the club capture the 2015 Grey Cup. Following his two seasons in Edmonton, the Arizona native joined Jones in Saskatchewan as the Roughriders defensive backs coach in 2016 and would get promoted to defensive coordinator in 2019 — a role he would hold until the end of the 2023 season. Shivers entered the coaching ranks in 2013 as a defensive assistant with the Toronto Argonauts.

As a player, Shivers played five seasons in the CFL with the Toronto Argonauts (2007-09) and Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2010-11). A fifth-round selection by the St. Louis Rams in the 2004 NFL Draft, Shivers spent parts of three years in the NFL with the St. Louis Rams (2004), Chicago Bears (2004), and New York Giants (2006).

POSITION COACHES BRING DIVERSE SKILLSETS

Making the move to Edmonton with Shivers is Marcus Klund, who spent the last two seasons as the defensive backs coach with Saskatchewan. Prior to joining the Riders, Klund coached nine years at Southwest Baptist University (2013-21) as an assistant head coach and defensive coordinator. During his time with the Bearcats, Klund helped build SBU into one of the top defences in the Great Lakes Valley Conference, coaching a total of 41 All-Conference selections from 2013 to 2020. The Missouri product also coached at Lindenwood University-Belleville (2012), Lindenwood University (2009-11) and Parkway West High School (2007-08).

Poree spent four seasons with the Southeastern Louisiana Lions (2020-23) as their running backs coach. The New Orleans native was a key contributor to the 2022 Southland Conference championship team and helped SLU rank top 10 nationally in total offence in 2020. Poree began his collegiate coaching career with Dartmouth College in 2013, followed by a two-year stint with the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2014-15).

O’Neal makes the move up north after 10 years (2014-23) as the defensive line coach for Under Armour All-America Football. O’Neal was also the defensive line coach for the America team at the 2023 Reese’s Senior Bowl and served as an advisor for both teams at the East-West Shrine Bowl in 2022.

Cofield joins the Green and Gold as their assistant offensive line coach after a seven-year playing career in the CFL and NFL. The Tarboro, N.C., native played for Chris Jones in 2018, spending parts of three seasons with the Saskatchewan Roughriders (2018-19, 2021), where he suited up in 15 total games. Cofield also had stints in the NFL with the Washington Commanders (2015), Seattle Seahawks (2016), and Oakland Raiders (2017).

ELKS 2024 COACHING STAFF