Matchmaking: Duncan-Busby a perfect fit for the CFL

WINNIPEG — Dhel Duncan-Busby is one of the hottest names at the CFL Combine presented by New Era.

The six-foot-three wide receiver was one of the biggest risers in the CFL Scouting Bureau this winter, going from 19th to 13th after catching 11 touchdowns in his final year with the Bemidji State University Beavers.

Duncan-Busby improved every year while in college, finishing with 2,839 receiving yards and 27 touchdowns over 47 games with the Beavers. His big frame, combined with down-the-field speed, makes him an intriguing pass-catching prospect that could end up being selected early in the 2024 CFL Draft.

Brampton roots

The Brampton, ON native has grown up around athletes that have become household names in their respective sports, including sharing the court with Toronto Raptors’ shooting guard RJ Barrett at one point.

“It just made competition fun,” said Duncan-Busby about playing against names like Barrett. “I was a little young and naive at the time when I was out there for me to fully grasp, understand and appreciate what was going on.”

The receiver himself is now trying to become the next name in a list of professional athletes that grew up in the area that includes 2022 CFL Draft No. 1 overall pick Tyrell Richards.

“It’s great to see kind of everybody from that area that has been able to flourish and do what they are supposed to do.”

Basketball skills

Duncan-Busby played basketball his entire life and didn’t start playing football until his senior season in high school, when he was already living in Ohio. Standing at six-foot-three, 210 pounds, with a hoops background, it’s easy to see why any coach would look at him and see a dynamic pass-catcher in the making.

“It was one of those things where the head coach was like: ‘Hey, new kid, do you want to come play football?’ So I just gave it a try,” said Duncan-Busby.

A lot of prominent CFL wide receivers also have a basketball background, including Montreal Alouettes’ Kaion Julien-Grant, Edmonton Elks’ Eugene Lewis and Winnipeg Blue Bombers’ Dalton Schoen. A reason for that is there are a lot of transferable skills between the court and the field, especially for the receiver position.

“I loved chasing after rebounds, I was a defensive kind of guy, ready to jump on things and get what was mine,” said Duncan-Busby about his time on the court. “That mindset of whatever ball is up in the air is mine.”

Adapting to the Canadian game

Duncan-Busby has yet to play a down of Canadian football after playing in Ohio during high school and following it up at NCAA Division II Bemidji State University in Minnesota.

That means there will be a period of adjustment while familiarizing himself with the game, but one that doesn’t intimidate the wide receiver in any way.

“I feel like it’s almost matchmaking,” said Duncan-Busby about his blend of size and speed with the waggle along the longer and wider field in the CFL. “I feel like I haven’t quite learned how to do it yet. I’ve watched tape on it to see how it’s done, but once I get a good grasp of it I’ll be able to utilize it to my advantage”.

The leadership

The big pass-catcher had to step into a leadership role for the Beavers in 2023 after teammate and former No. 1 wide receiver Brendan Beaulieu left to start his own professional career.

Duncan-Busby responded with his best season in college, catching 49 passes for 825 yards and 11 touchdowns, but his role on the team went beyond just being a threat in the passing game.

“I feel like it helped me,” said the wide receiver about having to step up as a leader. “Because I have these young guys looking up to me and asking me questions. It tested my knowledge of the sport, and then just being able to control emotions and go through the ebbs and flows of games.

“I feel like it helped me stay focused and stay narrow minded on the final goal.”

The confidence

Being at the CFL Combine around some of the best prospects in the nation can be intimidating for some players, but Duncan-Busby is not concerned with anyone else other than himself.

“I know where I’m at myself,” said the confident wide receiver. “I’m not too worried about what other people are doing. I just want to improve myself in whatever way I can.”