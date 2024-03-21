Marsh’s 3 Stars: Who dominated testing day?

WINNIPEG — With the testing complete at the CFL Combine presented by New Era, CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson was impressed with what he saw.

There were a pair of athletes who showed off their quickness in the 40-yard dash that made the CFL Combine and CFL Draft guru do a double take and he saw a receiver separate himself from the pack.

With that in mind, here are Marsh’s 3 Stars of the first day of testing.

CFL COMBINE presented by New Era

Through the Lens: Players run the 40 in Winnipeg [1 of 12] (Cameron Bartlett/CFL.ca)

1. Benjamin Labrosse | DB | McGill

Benjamin Labrosse caught Marshall Ferguson’s attention on Thursday. Labrosse jumped the best broad of the day (11′ 1 3/4″) and tied for the best 40-yard dash (4.51). The defensive back’s 38.5-inch vertical jump was also the second-best of the bunch and he benched 12 reps.

“I didn’t expect based on what I had seen of Labrosse that he would post testing numbers like this,” said Ferguson. “In a very talented defensive back group, he separated himself athletically and will have many more eyeballs on him during the practices.”

2. Michael Chris-Ike | RB | Delaware State

Michael Chris-Ike turned heads on Thursday, tying Labrosse with the best 40-yard dash of the day (4.51) and a 35.5-inch vertical jump, second of his position group behind Michael Herzog, who had the best vert of the day at 39 inches.

“As a big back you typically don’t see a vert and 40-time like that,” said Ferguson of the six-foot-one, 225-pound running back. “That will create a ton of buzz because it’s outside of his norm of what he typically should be.”

3. Frederik Antoine | REC | Laval

Ferguson’s third star of the day was Frederik Antoine, who was just behind the first and second star of the day in the 40-yard dash with a 4.53-second time, who separated himself from the rest of the pass-catchers with his consistency.

“In a very talented receiver group, Antoine proved to be the most consistent through all of the standardized testing,” said Ferguson. “He is the most well-rounded athlete in this receiver group.”