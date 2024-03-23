3 things to know about 40 winner Michael Chris-Ike

WINNIPEG — It’s no coincidence that Michael Chris-Ike tied for the top time in the 40-yard dash.

The Delaware State running back has prepared himself to the smallest detail to show everyone he belongs at the CFL Combine presented by New Era.

The tailback didn’t get a lot of playing time in his college career with the Hornets, rushing 114 times for 486 yards and three touchdowns over four seasons with the team. That’s why it was even more important for him to showcase his talents in front of scouts from all over the country and that’s exactly what he did.

Chris-Ike not only measured but also tested the part by finishing tied with McGill’s defensive back Benjamin Labrosse for first in the 40-yard dash (4.51), while also finishing first in the three-cone drill (6.71) and second in the short shuttle (4.19).

In the zone

The running backs were the first group to run the 40-yard dash on Thursday evening, but Chris-Ike didn’t bat an eye to go out there and showcase his speed.

“I was locked in. Playing my music a little bit, doing my routine,” said the runner, who added he doesn’t even remember what song was playing before hearing his number called. “I just get in the zone before every workout.”

After running a 4.56 in his first try, Chris-Ike went back out and improved to his CFL Combine-leading 4.51 on his second attempt, sitting alone in first place until Labrosse tied it later in the evening.

Among the best

Chris-Ike was one of eight players to run the 40-yard dash in the 4.50’s, highlighting a strong crop of prospects that are showcasing their talents in Winnipeg.

The running back group in specific features names like Hillsdale College’s Michael Herzog (4.55) and Alberta’s Matthew Peterson (4.64) who also showcased speed, but did it so with a smaller frame than the former Hornet.

The six-foot-one, 225-pound runner is quickly proving he not only belongs but he’s among the best athletes at the CFL Combine.

“Honestly, it’s an honour,” said Chris-Ike. “These are the best guys in Canada. It’s always great competition when you come together with all the top athletes in one place. All you are going to get are great results.

“It’s been a great weekend so far.”

No guesswork

To finish first in the top two in three different drills with some of the best prospects in the country is a feat that can only be achieved through a combination of talent and hard work.

But hard work alone sometimes isn’t enough to push someone over the top. It’s important to be very precise and detail-oriented to reach the top of the top, and that’s something Chris-Ike takes very seriously.

“My preparation was intensive,” said the tailback. “I was working with Outtrain performance training in Delaware and everything we did, we did it with detail. No guesswork, we measure everything.

“I just came out here and performed it.”