Marsh’s 3 Stars: Who stood out on Saturday?

WINNIPEG — The second day of padded practice came to an end with prospects from all over the country showcasing different skills in front of coaches and scouts.

CFL.ca’s Marshall Ferguson stood at the sidelines of the CFL Combine presented by New Era to analyze the three biggest stars of the day.

This time it was an offensive lineman, a wide receiver and a defensive back catching Ferguson’s attention with their performances on the field.

CFL COMBINE presented by New Era

Through the Lens: Prospects take the field on Saturday [1 of 21] (Andrew Mahon/CFL.ca)

1. John Bosse | OL | Calgary

The six-foot-four, 335-pound offensive lineman from Calgary is having a pretty good CFL Combine, registering 25 repetitions on the bench to go along the size required to play the position. On Saturday he showed his physicality on the field and showed he has the technique to match his frame.

“(Bosse) showed his raw power and athleticism during individual drills. The offensive line did a lot of work on technique today,” said Ferguson. “He was very sound, which he’s got all the attributes in terms of the size and ability, but I wanted to see how clean his footwork was. It was pretty good.”

2. Kevin Mital | REC | Laval

There are some players who just have a way of stepping up when the pads come on and the stakes are higher.

The six-foot, 229-pound receiver from Laval did just that and impressed everyone in attendance on Saturday as soon as the prospects lined up to play.

“He seems like a game player, not really necessarily a practice guy,” said Ferguson. “Once we got into more game type situations, you could tell that his juices started to flow and he started to do what he does. He’s just super, super impressive.”

3. Dawson Pierre | DB | Concordia

There are a lot of talented defensive backs at the CFL Combine this year, making it even more important for them to compete in front of scouts from every team.

Pierre was measured at six-foot-one, 219 pounds and impressed Ferguson with his work on the field on Saturday.

“Everyone that I’ve spoken to, they love his athleticism. Very long in a group of extremely long defensive backs,” said the CFL.ca analyst. “But he’s been grinding away and I think earning himself some attention rightfully so because he’s so clean in and out of his breaks and one of the more fluid defensive backs I would say.”