Marsh’s 3 Stars: Who left a good final impression?

WINNIPEG — The final day of the CFL Combine presented by New Era came to an end with prospects participating in team drills at the Winnipeg Soccer Federation North indoor facility.

CFL.ca’s analyst Marshall Ferguson was impressed by the work of a trio of prospects who were able to leave a good final impression.

A quarterback, an offensive lineman and a defensive lineman make up the last group of Ferguson’s stars at the CFL Combine.

CFL COMBINE presented by New Era

Through the Lens: Last day of practice at the CFL Combine [1 of 24] (Andrew Mahon/CFL.ca)

Owen Hubert | DL | McMaster

The six-foot-four, 263-pound defensive lineman impressed Ferguson with his work during team periods.

Hubert’s performance adds to a deep class of defensive lineman in the 2024 CFL Draft.

“I don’t think he had the combine that he expected to, and Luke Brubacher and Daniel Okpoko are the names that got the buzz,” said Ferguson. “But happy to see (Hubert) have some success on the final day of actual 12-on-12 competitive because I’m not sure that testing was necessarily his thing, but playing defensive line shedding blocks, getting to the quarterback using a variety of pass rush moves. All of those things really helped him in what has become an extremely competitive draft class at defensive line.”

Jack Zergiotis | QB | Merrimack

Zergiotis ended up being the only quarterback to practice on Sunday and was able to make the most of it. The Merrimack product got almost every rep at signal-caller and showed his arm strength and command in front of the scouts.

“The only quarterback left standing at the end of the CFL combine. Unfortunately, it would have been great to see some of the other guys get their reps on the most competitive periods of the week,” said Ferguson. “But (Zergiotis) stepped up and got a ton of quality reps and showed why he’s highly thought of. Didn’t have the greatest overall combine athletically, but on field, it’s very easy to see why he had a lot of accolades throughout his college journey.”

George Una | OL | Windsor

Ferguson was impressed with the six-foot-two, 313-pound offensive lineman from Windsor, who showcased his power and ability to be an anchor on the offensive line.

“Has great length, natural athleticism,” said Ferguson about Una. “He’s got some things to refine but his natural, raw ability to move people and get off the ball, his quickness with his kind of length and having a really solid base as well. I think that helped him all week long and when you get into competitive 12-on-12 periods that really showed out for him on Sunday.”