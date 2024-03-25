Riders sign American DB DaMarcus Fields

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Monday that they have signed American defensive back DaMarcus Fields.

Fields (six-foot, 200 pounds) signed with the New Orleans Saints as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He went on to play two regular season games for the Saints that season. He joined the Washington Commanders’ practice roster in October of 2022 and remained with Washington through August of 2023.

RELATED

» MMQB: 5 potential 2024 sophomore standouts

» Larry Dean announces retirement, joins Riders as player personnel coordinator

» Riders sign former Notre Dame QB Jack Coan

The native of Taylor, TX played 54 collegiate career games over six seasons (2017-2021) at Texas Tech, making 50 starts. He tallied 224 tackles, 14 tackles for loss, four interceptions, four forced fumbles, four fumble recoveries and 45 passes defended. He was a three-time All-Big 12 Honourable Mention (2018-2020) and was named All-Big 12 Second Team in 2021. He finished his collegiate career second in nation for career passes defended (45) which was also the most for a Red Raider since 2000.

Fields’ strong senior season where he registered 50 tackles, four tackles for loss, one fumble recovery, and team-high 11 passes defended earned him an invitation to the prestigious East-West Shrine Bowl. Quick on his feet, as a redshirt freshman Fields returned an interception 95 yards for a touchdown against Oklahoma State; the longest interception returned for a TD in the Big-12 in 2017.

A gifted multi-sport athlete coming out of high school, he was a three-year letterman in track and field and a member of the Taylor High School basketball team.