Riders sign former Notre Dame QB Jack Coan

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders announced on Friday that they have signed American quarterback Jack Coan.

Coan (six-foot-three, 220 pounds) signed with the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted free agent following the 2022 NFL Draft. He attended camp with the Colts before joining the XFL’s San Antonio Brahmas. He went on to play eight games for the Brahmas, throwing for 1,403 yards and six touchdowns. Following the 2023 season, he had tryouts with the San Fransisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks.

Collegiately, Coan played his senior season at Notre Dame, after transferring from Wisconsin in spring of 2021. He played 13 games for the Fighting Irish earning 3,150 yards, 25 touchdowns, an 11-2 record and a 2022 Fiesta Bowl appearance where he set the Fiesta Bowl records for passing yards (509) and passing touchdowns (five). He was also named Phil Steele All-Independent Second Team and was a Mayo Clinic Comeback Player of the Year Honorable Mention.

Notably, the New York born signal caller went viral in 2021 when he threw the game-winning touchdown against Toledo immediately after his dislocated finger was popped back into place on the sidelines.

Prior to Notre Dame, Coan spent four seasons (2017-2020) at the University of Wisconsin. He played in 25 games with 18 starts at quarterback earning 3,278 passing yards and 23 touchdowns while adding four rushing touchdowns. In 2019, he was an All-Big Ten Honorable Mention after throwing 236 passes for 2,727 yards, the third highest single season total in UW history.