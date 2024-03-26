110th Grey Cup and 2023 Festival named Canadian event of the year

TORONTO — The 110th Grey Cup and the 2023 Grey Cup Festival have been honoured with Sport Tourism Canada’s (STC) PRESTIGE Award for Canadian Event of the Year (budget greater than $1 million).

STC’s PRESTIGE Awards annually recognize exceptional sport tourism initiatives, multisport games and events and shine a spotlight on the people and places behind those initiatives, multisport games and events that make the Canadian sport tourism industry so dynamic and diverse.

RELATED

» Hammered Home: 110th Grey Cup and Festival generated nearly $75 million in economic activity

» BC Lions set to host 111th Grey Cup in 2024

» 2024 Grey Cup Festival boasts an all-star lineup of official partners

» View: 2024 CFL schedule

“What a tremendous honour for our Canadian football community,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “This event saw players and teams, Hamiltonians and out-of-towners, organizers and volunteers, and so many more, band together for an unforgettable celebration for the ages.

“I’d like to thank the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, the City of Hamilton, leaders from across the region and our friends in Niagara, for embracing our great game and hosting the biggest party in Canada. To everyone who put years of planning and thoughtful consideration into this incredible Grey Cup – thank you.

“And finally, to our fans. Our championship game and the Grey Cup Festival would be nothing without you – your spirit and passion; your cheers and energy; your pride and love. We set the stage for the Grey Cup, but all of you provide the heart and soul that makes the Grey Cup a true Canadian tradition.”

A recent study by STC found that the 2023 Grey Cup Festival from November 14-19 and the 110th Grey Cup championship game generated $73.5 million in economic impact in Canada. The celebration totalled 223,216 attendees over six days, while drawing 33,835 visitors to the region, generating approximately $20.8 million in visitor spending.

“It’s truly an honour to be recognized by Sport Tourism Canada as the Canadian Event of the Year,” said Matt Afinec, President & COO of Business Operations, Hamilton Sports Group. “The PRESTIGE award is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our fans, staff, volunteers and corporate and government partners to bring this bold vision to life. We couldn’t have put on this world-class event without them.”

For more information, please visit the Sport Tourism Canada website here.