5 players that translated CFL Combine results to the field

TORONTO — The 2024 CFL Combine presented by New Era came to an end on Sunday with the prospects showcasing their raw athletic abilities in front of the scouts.

But what does that really mean? Running a 4.51 second 40-yard dash, jumping a 39-inch vertical or bench pressing 225 pounds 30 times is impressive but how does that translate to the football field?

CFL.ca takes a look at how current CFL players turned the numbers above into yards and touchdowns.

Tre Ford – QB – Waterloo – 2022

Ford didn’t run the 40-yard dash at the 2022 CFL Combine (instead opting to do so on his pro day with a 4.45 time) but participated in every other drill. The blazing pivot had the fastest 3-cone time (6.85 seconds) while finishing seventh in the short shuttle (4.27 seconds). He also impressively added 17 repetitions on the bench press to showcase his all-around athletic ability.

We had a chance to watch the Elks signal-caller turn his numbers into yards and touchdowns in 2023 in Edmonton, rushing for 623 yards and three touchdowns while throwing for 2,069 yards and 12 more majors.

Nate Behar – WR – Carleton – 2017

Behar participated in the 2017 CFL Combine and showed the skills he would bring to the Elks and REDBLACKS in the CFL right away.

The Carleton product ran a 4.61 second 40-yard dash while posting a 4.25 second time in the short shuttle and a 7.29 in the 3-cone drill. Since posting those numbers Behar has gone on to catch 179 passes for 1,926 yards and four majors over five seasons.

Nic Demski – WR – Manitoba – 2015

It is safe to say that Demski took the numbers from his combine and applied them to the field. The Bombers wide receiver dominated the 3-cone drill with a 6.91 time while finishing second in the short shuttle (4.19 seconds) and fifth in the 40-yard dash (4.56 seconds).

All that quickness and agility translated into a sixth overall pick by the Saskatchewan Roughriders. In his career with the Riders and Bombers, Demski has totalled 4,089 receiving yards, 29 touchdowns, three West Division All-Star nominations and a Grey Cup Most Valuable Canadian (2021) award.

Ben Hladik – LB – UBC – 2021

Hladik was part of a unique draft process after partaking in the virtual 2021 CFL Combine. His numbers jumped off the screen with a 4.66 second 40-yard dash at 239 pounds, an impressive 6.66 3-cone drill and 29 repetitions on the bench.

Those numbers made him a third round pick (22nd overall) by the BC Lions and the linebacker ended up becoming one of the core pieces of the Orange and Black defence, registering 100 defensive tackles and five sacks in 2023.

Tyson Philpot – WR – Calgary – 2022

Philpot was one of the stars of the 2022 CFL Combine and reminded everyone exactly why at the 110th Grey Cup in Hamilton last year.

The former Dino ran a 4.59 second 40-yard dash while registering a 4.27 second short shuttle, placing in the top 10 in both drills. His quickness has translated to the field to the tune of 86 catches for 991 yards and seven regular season touchdowns.

More importantly, the young receiver was the hero of the Montreal Alouettes’ title last year, catching the game-winning touchdown on his way to being named the game’s Most Valuable Canadian.