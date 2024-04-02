Elks add American WR Arkell Smith

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American wide receiver Arkell Smith, the club announced Tuesday.

A native of Carthage, Mo., Smith spent six seasons at the University of Central Missouri (2018-23). As a senior he was named All-MIAA First Team and Associated Press Division II All-America First Team in 2023 after recording 1,425 receiving yards and 18 touchdowns in 13 games for the Mules.

RELATED

» MMQB: 4 burning questions to kickoff April

» Elks announce 2024 coaching staff; Shivers named defensive coordinator

» CFL Combine Results: Nationals | Globals

» The 2024 CFL Draft: See where your team picks

The six-foot-one receiver also earned All-MIAA Second Team honours in 2022 and All-MIAA Honorable Mention in 2021.

In 41 career games for Central Missouri, Smith set the program’s career record for receiving touchdowns (34) and receptions (196), while finishing second in career receiving yards (2,816).