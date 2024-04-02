Lions add WR Dezmon Patmon, RB Damarae Crockett

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced on Tuesday that they have signed American wide receiver Dezmon Patmon and American running back Damarae Crockett to the training camp roster.

Patmon (six-foot-four, 225 pounds) was a sixth-round selection (212th overall) by Indianapolis in 2020 and went on to suit up in 10 games over three seasons with the Colts while hauling in four receptions for 45 yards and one touchdown. The San Diego native also had practice roster stints in Buffalo and Carolina before signing with the UFL Michigan Panthers in February of this year.

In 42 games over four seasons at Washington State (2016-2019), Patmon caught 156 passes for 1,976 yards and 13 touchdowns while leading the Cougars with 816 yards in his junior season.

Crockett (five-foot-10, 225 pounds), a native of Magnolia, AK most recently attended training camp with the New York Jets in 2023. After originally signing as a free agent in October 2020, Crockett dressed in 12 games for the Denver Broncos in 2021 and rushed for seven yards on three carries. He signed with the Houston Texans as a non-drafted free agent in 2019 and was waived at the conclusion of training camp before practice roster stints in Oakland and Green Bay that season.

In 28 games over three seasons at Missouri (2016-18), Crockett ran for 2,178 yards and 19 touchdowns on 368 carries while adding 21 receptions for 137 yards and a pair of majors. Set freshman program records for rushing yards in a season (1,062) and rushing yards in a single game (225).