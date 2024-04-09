Elks sign trio of former first-round picks

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced on Tuesday that they have signed Nationals Hergy Mayala, Shane Richards and Hunter Steward.

The No. 1 overall pick in the 2019 CFL Draft, Richards has played 42 career CFL regular season games over four seasons (2019, 2021-2023) with the Toronto Argonauts, winning a Grey Cup in 2022. The six-foot-eight offensive lineman joins the Green and Gold after appearing in only four games with the Double Blue in 2023.

Collegiately, Richards spent three seasons at Oklahoma State University from 2016 to 2018.

RELATED

» We Asked: What should the Elks do with the No. 1 pick?

» Nye: Which non-playoff team has the most to prove?

» Before They Were Stars: CFL teams share past scouting reports

Steward joins the Green and Gold for his 10th CFL season in 2024. The 32-year-old offensive lineman spent the last two seasons with the Ottawa REDBLACKS, suiting up in 35 games. Prior to heading to the nation’s capital, the Liberty product played seven seasons with the BC Lions after being selected sixth overall by the Lions in 2013. Through nine CFL seasons, Steward has appeared in 124 career CFL games — including 99 as a starter.

Mayala was drafted by the Calgary Stampeders in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2019 CFL Draft. The Montreal native played two seasons with the Stampeders (2019-2021), where he had five touchdowns as a rookie before heading out east to join the Montreal Alouettes for parts of two seasons (2022-2023). Mayala signed with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats in October of 2023, following his release from Montreal in late August. He appeared in two games for the Ticats.

In 59 career CFL games, the UConn product has recorded 107 receptions for 1,373 yards and seven touchdowns

In addition, the Elks have placed American defensive lineman Chauncey Manac on the retired list. Manac signed with Edmonton in January of 2024.