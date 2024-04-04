Nye: Which non-playoff team has the most to prove?

For Ottawa, it’s been four seasons. For Edmonton, it’s been three.

For Saskatchewan, it’s been two.

Extending those playoff droughts is the last thing either team wants in 2024.

All three non-playoff teams have plenty to prove this season, though some have a bit more to prove than others.

In Saskatchewan, they likely have the most to prove when it comes to the amount of noise is created around the team when they lose.

However, they don’t have the most to prove when it comes to the other two teams.

Head Coach Corey Mace has come in with a dose of reality for an impatient fanbase. Mace isn’t putting any expectation on his team other than to be much more competitive than last year.

Mace admits he can’t predict how quick a turnaround can be until he sees what he has at his first training camp next month in Saskatoon.

Now, that’s not to say Mace doesn’t want to win instantaneously but he’s smart enough to know saying that as if it’s a prediction puts his team behind the eight ball.

Why start an all or nothing mindset before Mace even meets with his full roster.

But there should be some expectation of a playoff push for the Riders. If Trevor Harris stays healthy and the money invested in players like AJ Ouellette, Jermarcus Hardrick, Jameer Thurman, Malik Carney and others pays off, the turnaround could be extremely quick.

Yes, first time head coach Corey Mace and first time offensive coordinator Marc Mueller have a lot to prove to show they deserve their promotions.

It’s more so general manager Jeremy O’Day who has the most to prove that he’s made the right hire and he’s finally found the right mix of players.

However, Ottawa and Edmonton have much more to prove. Although it’s debatable which team has the most to prove of the two.

Ottawa’s post-season drought is longer but it’s only Bob Dyce’s second full season as a head coach and he’s switched up some of the coaching staff. New offensive coordinator Tommy Condell will try again to establish himself as a top offensive mind in the league after being tossed aside in Hamilton with Scott Milanovich’s climb from consultant to coordinator to now head coach.

Condell will work with a busy quarterback room after Ottawa made headlines by bringing in Bombers backup quarterback Dru Brown. With Dustin Crum, Tyrie Adams, as well as banged up veteran Jeremiah Masoli still on the roster, you have to wonder who Condell will like the run his offence.

He was the coordinator in Hamilton that helped guide the Tiger-Cats to Grey Cup appearances, when Masoli was in Hamilton.

On defence, Adarius Pickett was the other major splash for the REDBLACKS. Pickett is a playmaking linebacker and Ottawa has lacked playmakers on defence. Yes, Lorenzo Mauldin was a top sack master in the league previously but having the ability to turnover the football is something Pickett brings to Ottawa.

The pressure is on in Ottawa to reward an extremely faithful, though growing more impatient, fan base with a playoff calibre football team.

However, I don’t think there is a team more on and off the field who needs to prove it in 2024 than the Edmonton Elks.

There is no change over here for football operations.

Chris Jones has been given a lot of runway to turn the Elks around but in year three, it’s time the Elks see the playoffs.

Jones was given a lot of power to do in Edmonton, what he did in Saskatchewan. The Riders went from five to 10 to 12 wins in his three years as general manager and head coach.

The Elks have gone from four wins in year one to a major leap sideways, of four wins in year two.

Jones was already on the hot seat in 2023, but now with the team searching for private ownership, the pressure is even higher.

Jones not only has to prove to the fans he’s the guy who is turning their team around but he needs to prove to a potential private owner they need to keep him around.

McLeod Bethel-Thompson has to prove he can return to the quarterback was saw depart the league after leading the league in passing in 2022.

Eugene Lewis has to prove he was worth the major investment when he signed over from Montreal in 2023.

An extremely young defensive line has to prove they can get after the opposing quarterback.

New defensive coordinator Jason Shivers needs to prove his defences can succeed in the CFL after two subpar seasons in Saskatchewan.

2024 is going to be a major shift in the direction of the Edmonton Elks as a franchise and there are plenty of people trying to prove they deserve a contract for 2025.