2024 cohort set for Women in Football Program presented by KPMG

TORONTO — Nine participants have been selected for the third annual Women in Football Program presented by KPMG LLP (KPMG).

Each Canadian Football League (CFL) club will welcome one additional woman to join its football operations department for approximately four-weeks, including training camp from May 12 to June 1.

“Each year, we’re amazed by the incredibly talented group of participants who join this program, and I know this year will be no different,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “We’re committed to working with KPMG to continue this journey of growth. While there’s more to do, we’re taking steps towards a more positive and inclusive future for our great game. The program presents the participants with a unique opportunity, and at such a busy time of the season with so much going on, I know our teams are grateful for their added help and expertise.”

Through the program, participants will gain knowledge and practical experience working in professional football. Away from the game, they will be matched with a mentor from KPMG who will provide insights about working in corporate environments, help build connections and support personal development.

“We are thrilled to welcome nine incredible women to the third annual Women in Football Program,” stated Ruth Todd, Managing Partner – Regions East at KPMG in Canada. “The role of women in football is significant, reflecting their crucial role in business, leadership and in all aspects of life. This mentorship program is a testament to our KPMG values, and we are privileged to work with the CFL to foster opportunities for women in Canadian football.”

Several participants from the program’s first two years have been hired full-time or on a contract basis with CFL Clubs.

Additional information about the program, including eligibility requirements for applying in the future, can be found here.

WOMEN IN FOOTBALL PROGRAM PRESENTED BY KPMG – 2024 COHORT

