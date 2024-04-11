Elks ink defensive lineman Azur Kamara

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American defensive lineman Azur Kamara, the club announced Thursday.

Kamara played two seasons at the University of Kansas (2018-19), appearing in 24 games for the Jayhawks where he recorded 66 total tackles, 10.5 tackles-for-loss, and five sacks. In his senior year, the Glendale, Ariz., product was named All-Big 12 Honorable Mention and Academic All-Big 12 Second Team.

Prior to joining the Jayhawks, he played two seasons at Arizona Western College (2017-18), where he suited up in 22 games.

Kamara is a former member of the Dallas Cowboys, having spent two seasons with the team (2020-21). He played in nine games in the 2021 season, registering three tackles. The 25-year-old lineman also had stints with the Carolina Panthers (2021) and Kansas City Chiefs (2022) and was featured on the HBO docuseries Hard Knocks during the Dallas Cowboys preseason in 2021.