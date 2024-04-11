Stamps Picked 6: Houston takes skillset to Calgary

Demerio Houston is hoping to do with the Calgary Stampeders in 2024 what he did against them in 2023.

The All-Star defensive back had his first career pick six against the Stamps last season and now join forces with the Red and White to complement a powerful defence in Southern Alberta.

Houston’s ball-hawking ability adds another weapon for defensive coordinator Brent Monson to pair with players like Cameron Judge and Mike Rose to form a dangerous unit eager to stay in the thick of the battle for the West Division.

The veteran spoke to CFL.ca at the CFL Content Shoot about joining the Calgary Stampeders, facing the Winnipeg Blue Bombers, his goals for 2024 and more.

Q: What do you think you bring to the Stampeders defence after joining in the off-season?

A: Just play my game, take in coaching and learn a new system. Be the player that I’ve been and elevate my game, try to get a lot more production and be the person that they want me to be.

Q: What is it going to be like suiting up against the Blue Bombers next season?

A: Those games are definitely circled on my calendar so far. It’s going to be a bit bittersweet moment going up against my former team that I’ve been with my whole professional career. Lining up against guys that I normally go against in practice, this is gonna be the real deal.

I’m excited for it. I know it’s always a good game whenever Calgary and Winnipeg play, so just to still be in that rivalry is a blessing, but on the other side of it.

Q: What about going against Zach Collaros?

A: He’s definitely a smart quarterback. He has a great group of receivers around him that are smart as well. I’m just ready to put it on the line. See if I can get one (interception) on (Collaros).

Q: What was your favourite play of the 2023 season?

A: Probably the pick six against Calgary because, even though that’s against my new team, it was a milestone for me in my career. It’s my first pick six professionally so that milestone will always be with me.

Q: Are you gonna let your new teammates hear about that?

A: Hopefully they forgive me for it, we’re on the same team now.

Q: What makes a young defensive back stand out in the CFL?

A: Production. You’ve got to have production. Open the eyes of everybody, the fans and put in the work. Dedication, film study. You definitely have to make sure your body is good so you can last a long season. And always take advantage whenever you get opportunity. That’s what I do.