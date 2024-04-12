Elks add QB Woodrow Trey Lowe III to roster

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks announced on Friday that they have signed American quarterback Woodrow Trey Lowe III.

Lowe spent time with West Virginia, Southern Mississippi and Liberty during his college career.

The Tennessee native spent two seasons (2018-2019) at West Virginia, appearing in six games before transferring to the University of Southern Mississippi. He would play three seasons (2020-2022) for the Golden Eagles, where he passed for 1630 yards, eight touchdowns and seven interceptions in 13 career games. Lowe also led Southern Mississippi to its first bowl game victory since 2016 in the 2022 Lending Tree Bowl.

The six-foot-two pivot spent his final year of college with Liberty University (2023), where he dressed in two games for the Flames.

Lowe’s grandfather Woodrow Lowe Sr., was a three-time All-American linebacker at Alabama and played 11 years in the NFL for the San Diego Chargers.