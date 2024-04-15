Bombers add American DL Chauncey Rivers

WINNIPEG — The Winnipeg Blue Bombers announced on Monday the club has signed American defensive lineman Chauncey Rivers.

Rivers (six-foot-two, 259 pounds) most recently played with the Houston Roughnecks in the XFL in 2023, recording 16 tackles, five tackles for a loss and 2.5 quarterback sacks. He signed with the D.C. Defenders of the United Football League in February and was traded to the Birmingham Stallions before being released in late March.

Rivers began his pro career with the Baltimore Ravens, signing with the club as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He appeared in one game with the Ravens, spending the rest of the season on the practice roster. The Green Bay Packers acquired Rivers off waivers in 2021 and he appeared in four games and making two tackles.

Rivers began his collegiate career at the University of Georgia in 2015 but was released for disciplinary reasons. The then suited up for East Mississippi Community College, where he was part of the Last Chance U documentary series on Netflix. He finished his collegiate career at Mississippi State, and made 67 tackles, 15 tackles for a loss, 7.5 sacks, three pass knockdowns and one forced fumble in 25 games. He was named Second Team All-SEC by the Associated Press in 2019 and was a 2020 NFLPA Collegiate Bowl Participant.