Cauz: Beverette, Als looking for a way to do it again

Montreal Alouettes linebacker Tyrice Beverette had a banner year in 2023. The man was third in defensive plays, was named an East Division All-Star and won his first Grey Cup. The-28-year-old was properly rewarded with a two-year extension and will again be the centre piece of an excellent Alouettes defence.

I was thrilled to throw out a wide variety of questions about his individual success, team success and just how long did the team celebrate after their Cup win over the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

RELATED

» Steinberg: Peters looking to continue getting better

» Cauz: Lawler’s consistency is what sets him apart

» Stamps Picked 6: Houston takes skillset to Calgary

» MMQB: 5 takeaways from the CFL Content Shoot

Q: You ranked third in defensive plays with 128, how was the body feeling the day after the Grey Cup?

A: I felt great. That’s something I want to do throughout my career. No matter what status I have, I always remember where I came from and just being able to have the opportunity to be able to play that much. I know there’s people out there in the world that will kill for that, for that opportunity. So, I just take the most advantage of every bit I could.

Q: What was your reaction when you saw the Tyson Philpot touchdown with 13 seconds left?

A: I was thinking, man, it’s a crazy feeling. The whole season, we knew what our goal was. We never steered away from it. But just to see it unfold in that fashion, it was just almost unbelievable. Coming to halftime down, most people probably counted us out. Just to see how we came out from as soon as that second half started to end in it. It was just a whole different looking team, and him scoring a touchdown was just the cream of the crop for what occurred in that second half.

Q: What was feeling like just during the week of the Grey Cup? You guys knew you could win but you were underdogs for the game and in Toronto the week before. Nobody thought you could be there?

A: I mean since day one. The feeling then was just we knew nothing was guaranteed, especially me going to the Grey Cup twice before and losing both times. Just soaking up the moment, nothing is guaranteed not even making it to the Grey Cup. So just every event that they offered, it was a privilege, basically. And I think all the players understood that. And I think Coach Maas did a great job of keeping us well grounded to where our feet were.

Q: Does it feel better to win when you’re an underdog?

A: Oh, for sure. I honestly would rather be the underdog at any time. Because at the end of the day, you know, people doubted us and that always is gonna give you a push. I mean, the guys that everybody thinks is gonna win, you’re expected to do it. I don’t think you get as much credit as when you do it when you’re the guys that are not supposed to do it. You see the faces, you see the reactions that you get when you finally do it, and how much people switch the bandwagon and things like that.

Q: How long did the celebration last for you?

A: I mean, it’s still going, honestly. I’m pretty sure it’s gonna start back up when I get back with my teammates, because I’ve been home this off-season. For the first few weeks, maybe three weeks, it was nonstop. It came to a little standstill because I went home. I’m pretty sure we still gonna get right back to it. But with the new season approaching we’re gonna celebrate it and then we want to kind of put it into the back of my mind. Not so much forget it because it’s part of history. But we know that doesn’t do anything for us for this upcoming season. We have to figure out a way how we can we do it again.

Q: Was it gratifying to make the All-Star team?

A: Honestly, for sure. I mean, I’m not a selfish guy but it does feel good.

Q: You mentioned the two previous trips in the Grey Cup. Did it kind of add something extra just to be able to do it here, to win on that field.

A: This this right here is where I started my very career. I’m very familiar with the field, very familiar with the city. I just feel like I was on a bit of a vengeance. I didn’t get what I wanted when I was here. Not even just about being here. I talked about me tearing my shoulder. Just for the people that doubted me, just to be able to just keep showing them that can’t count me out. It was a great feeling.

Q: What did you know about the CFL? You were in college? You went to Stony Brook College, right?

A: I heard about the CFL. I didn’t know too much about it because my main focus at the time was to make the NFL. One thing that I could remember is one day I was watching it on TV and what stood out was the waggle release, you know, when the wide receiver comes off the ball at full speed. And that was just something I was like, oh, how can a guard that? That’s hard to guard. That was something that always stuck out to me.

Q: What was Stoney Brook like?

A: Stoney Brook was in a small quite town. It was a good time in my life I met a lot of people that I still talk to, to this day. It wasn’t the biggest school; it wasn’t the biggest football program. I cherish every moment that I had there. I made a lot of good friendships, relationships, and a lot of good lessons for life. It was a great experience for me, just to be able to go out and go to college and leave from where I’m from and live in the home area. Especially as a young adult. It was a great experience.

Q: I saw this quote where you spoke about what (Alouettes defensive coordinator) Noel Thorpe had done for you. How he gave you and your playing stile a chance to succeed. How many players do you think are out there in the league waiting for that kind of thing to line up for them?

A: I think mostly everybody, because a lot of these guys come from places where they were the best player. Wherever they came from, I’m pretty sure that their coach knew them, especially coming from college, they watched him grow up and they knew their playing style. To be able to put them in a in a great position it helps your career. For him to see that and allow me to play how I play. It makes the game a lot more fun than in was in the past. And I appreciate him for that because, you know, it’s not guaranteed because you could have a coach where they are going to make you play to their style versus other coaches, they’re gonna adjust to their player style, which I think is the most beneficial way to play the game.

Q: What is Coach Thorpe like on a day-to-day basis?

A: He’s a great guy, he loves what he does, he comes to work every day fired up, gets us going. He believes in physicality, playing fast and getting after the ball. That’s what I embody my whole career. It’s exciting being on the defense and being under that coach.

Q: You hit people hard. I remember, it was a playoff game either this past year or in 2022 where you just crushed someone. Do you ever feel bad after lighting someone up?

A: I honestly don’t feel bad. I mean it’s been my playing style since I was a young kid. To be honest they should feel bad for me I’m kind of a smaller than those guys. That’s just the way I play. I mean, I don’t mean any harm by it. I just I just like to give everything my all. If I’m coming to make a tackle, I know I’m coming with everything.