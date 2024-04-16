Elks sign American DB KiShawn Walker

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed defensive back American KiShawn Walker, the club announced Tuesday.

Walker joins the Green and Gold after appearing in three games with the San Diego Strike Force of the Indoor Football League (IFL) in 2024, where he recorded 12 total tackles and two interceptions.

In his rookie season in the IFL, the Owensboro, Ky., native was selected to the IFL All-Rookie Team as a member of the Northern Arizona Wranglers in 2023. He would finish tied for the league lead in interceptions with eight, while posting 53.5 total tackles, two tackles for loss, nine passes defended and one forced fumble in 17 games.

Prior to joining the IFL, the 25-year-old attended Houston Texans rookie minicamp in 2022 and had a brief stint with the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks.

Collegiately, Walker played his final two seasons at Kentucky Wesleyan College (2020-21). In his final year for the Panthers, the six-foot-two defensive back was named to four different All-American teams, as well as All-Region First Team and All G-MAC First Team. Walker began his college career at Georgetown College (2016-17) before transferring to Western Kentucky (2018-19).