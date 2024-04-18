REDBLACKS’ Williams tears Achilles ahead of camp

OTTAWA — The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced on Thursday that running back Devonte Williams recently underwent successful surgery to repair a torn Achilles tendon suffered during off-season training.

Williams is coming off a breakout year in Ottawa, rushing 182 times for 1,002 yards and three majors.

Next in line for the REDBLACKS at the position are Jackson Bennett and Amlicar Polk, alongside runners Ryquell Armstead, Kylin Hill and Tyler Hoosman.

Bennett rushed 32 times for 144 yards in 2023 as a backup for the REDBLACKS as Ottawa relied on Williams and quarterback Dustin Crum (97 carries, 741 yards) to power their rushing attack.