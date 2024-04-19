Lions sign American punter Shane McDonough

VANCOUVER — The BC Lions announced Friday the signing of American punter Shane McDonough to the training camp roster.

McDonough (six-foot-one, 210 pounds)- the native of Clearwater, Florida earned an invite to the Hula Bowl and attended mini-camp with the Green Bay Packers in 2023 after playing his senior season of college at North Carolina State.

RELATED

» 5 things to know for 2024: BC Lions

» Flip the Script: Stanback embraces change in 2024

» Justin McInnis seeks change in new season

» Mock Draft: Who will the Lions select?

» Diversity is Strength: Catch up on videos, podcasts, and stories

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

With the Wolfpack, McDonough had 40 punts for 1,656 yards (41.4-yard average) with seven punts of 50 or more yards in 13 games.

McDonough played the previous two seasons at Towson (2019, 2021) where he was a teammate of Lions’ defensive lineman Tibo Debaillie and recorded 83 punts for 3,514 yards (42.3-yard average) while planting 16 punts inside the opponents’ 20-yard line. McDonough was second in the CAA in punt average in both of his years with the Tigers.