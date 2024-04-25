Stamps sign American defensive back Larry Brooks

CALGARY — The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive back Larry Brooks, the team announced on Thursday.

In 2023, Brooks attended training camp with the National Football League’s Cincinnati Bengals.

Before turning pro, the Fort Worth, Tex., native played at Tulane and in 60 games for the Green Wave, he made 216 tackles including three tackles for loss.

Brooks also had nine interceptions, three forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries and 21 passes defended. He was an all-American Athletic Conference honourable mention in 2022 after recording a career-high 91 tackles in 14 games.