Ticats add Americans Allie Green IV and DQ Thomas

HAMILTON — The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced on Thursday they have signed signed a pair of American players, including defensive back Allie Green IV and linebacker DQ Thomas.

Green, 26, spent time in the National Football League with the Chicago Bears (2022) and in the XFL with the St. Louis Battlehawks (2022).

The six-foot-two, 200-pound native of Austin, Texas, finished his collegiate career at the University of Missouri, where he suited up in 12 games in his lone season with the Tigers (2021), registering 30 total tackles and four passes defended. Green began his collegiate career at the University of Tulsa, where he played 34 games over three seasons (2017-19), registering 88 total tackles, four tackles for loss, 10 passes defended, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery.

Thomas, 25, most recently spent time in the NFL with the Green Bay Packers (2022-23) after originally signing with the New York Jets as an undrafted free agent (2022).

The six-foot-two, 215-pound native of Oxford, Mississippi, played 60 games over five seasons at Middle Tennessee State University (2017-21), where he posted 309 total tackles, 53 tackles for loss, 20.5 quarterback sacks, two interceptions, nine passes defended, eight forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries. Thomas finished his career as the Blue Raiders all-time leader in tackles for loss (53) and ranked third in school history in quarterback sacks (20.5).