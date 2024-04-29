9 pivots enter QB internship spotlight

TORONTO — Nine quarterbacks from across the country will join their professional counterparts on the field for the 2024 Canadian Football League QB Internship. The program begins kicks off at CFL Rookie Camps on May 8 and runs through Training Camp from May 12 to June 1.

Since the inaugural QB Internship in 2010, the program has welcomed young quarterbacks to join CFL clubs in the leadup to the coming season to further develop their skills, participate in practices, and attend team and positional meetings.

The 2024 CFL campaign opens on Thursday, June 6 as the defending champion Montreal Alouettes head to Winnipeg to face the Blue Bombers in a Grey Cup rematch.

Notable past participants

CFL QB INTERNSHIP – CLASS OF 2024

​(Team | Name | School | Hometown)

Montreal | Jonathan Sénécal | Montreal | Montreal

Eight regular season games in 2023

Led RSEQ in completions (160), completion percentage (69.6), passing yards (2,215) and touchdowns (15)

Rushed for 394 yards and six majors

First Carabins to win Hec Crighton; Uteck Bowl Offensive MVP; First-team All-Canadian

Vanier Cup champion and MVP

Ottawa | Tristan Lefebvre | Carleton | Calgary

Eight regular season games in 2023

Passed for 2,065 yards (66.7 per cent) and 17 touchdowns

Second in U SPORTS in completions (174)

Toronto | Tristan Aboud | Guelph | Montreal

Eight regular season games in 2023

Passed for 1,451 yards and 10 touchdowns

119-of-171 passing (69.6 per cent)

Rushed for 176 yards

Hamilton | Taylor Elgersma | Wilfrid Laurier | London, Ont.

Eight regular season games in 2023

Led U SPORTS in passing yards (2,641), completions (206) and completion percentage (75.2)

Second in passing touchdowns (18) and rushing majors among quarterbacks (six)

2023 OUA MVP; Second-team All-Canadian; Hec Crighton nominee

Selected to participate in U SPORTS East-West Bowl

Winnipeg | Jackson Tachinski | Manitoba | Winnipeg

Nine total games in 2023

Passed for 1,757 yards (60.1 per cent) and 10 touchdowns to one interception

Rushed for 538 yards and six touchdowns (7.6 yards per carry)

Selected to participate in U SPORTS East-West Bowl

Saskatchewan | Eli Hetlinger | Alberta | Edmonton

Eight regular season games in 2023

Passed for 1,956 yards and 12 touchdowns, while adding two rushing majors

151-of-236 passing (63.9 per cent – team record)

2023 QB Internship participant with Edmonton

Calgary | Danny Skelton | Windsor | Calgary

10 total games in 2023

Career-high 1,806 passing yards and 13 touchdowns

Rushed for 185 yards and one major

In 21 collegiate games, passed for 3,102 yards and 16 touchdowns

Edmonton | Justin Quirion | Bishop’s | Saint-Georges, Que.

Six total games in 2023

Passed for 1,457 yards (61.1 per cent) and five touchdowns

19 rushes for 156 yards (8.2 per carry)

2023 Bishop’s Most Outstanding Player

BC | Derek Engel | UBC | Grapevine, Texas