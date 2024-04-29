9 pivots enter QB internship spotlight
TORONTO — Nine quarterbacks from across the country will join their professional counterparts on the field for the 2024 Canadian Football League QB Internship. The program begins kicks off at CFL Rookie Camps on May 8 and runs through Training Camp from May 12 to June 1.
Since the inaugural QB Internship in 2010, the program has welcomed young quarterbacks to join CFL clubs in the leadup to the coming season to further develop their skills, participate in practices, and attend team and positional meetings.
The 2024 CFL campaign opens on Thursday, June 6 as the defending champion Montreal Alouettes head to Winnipeg to face the Blue Bombers in a Grey Cup rematch.
Notable past participants
- Tre Ford (MTL: 2018, HAM: 2019)
- Michael O’Connor (BC: 2015 and 2016, TOR: 2018)
- Chris Merchant (CGY: 2017, HAM: 2018)
- Hugo Richard (OTT: 2015, MTL: 2017)
- Noah Picton (SSK: 2015)
- Andrew Buckley (CGY: 2014)
CFL QB INTERNSHIP – CLASS OF 2024
(Team | Name | School | Hometown)
Montreal | Jonathan Sénécal | Montreal | Montreal
- Eight regular season games in 2023
- Led RSEQ in completions (160), completion percentage (69.6), passing yards (2,215) and touchdowns (15)
- Rushed for 394 yards and six majors
- First Carabins to win Hec Crighton; Uteck Bowl Offensive MVP; First-team All-Canadian
- Vanier Cup champion and MVP
Ottawa | Tristan Lefebvre | Carleton | Calgary
- Eight regular season games in 2023
- Passed for 2,065 yards (66.7 per cent) and 17 touchdowns
- Second in U SPORTS in completions (174)
Toronto | Tristan Aboud | Guelph | Montreal
- Eight regular season games in 2023
- Passed for 1,451 yards and 10 touchdowns
- 119-of-171 passing (69.6 per cent)
- Rushed for 176 yards
Hamilton | Taylor Elgersma | Wilfrid Laurier | London, Ont.
- Eight regular season games in 2023
- Led U SPORTS in passing yards (2,641), completions (206) and completion percentage (75.2)
- Second in passing touchdowns (18) and rushing majors among quarterbacks (six)
- 2023 OUA MVP; Second-team All-Canadian; Hec Crighton nominee
- Selected to participate in U SPORTS East-West Bowl
Winnipeg | Jackson Tachinski | Manitoba | Winnipeg
- Nine total games in 2023
- Passed for 1,757 yards (60.1 per cent) and 10 touchdowns to one interception
- Rushed for 538 yards and six touchdowns (7.6 yards per carry)
- Selected to participate in U SPORTS East-West Bowl
Saskatchewan | Eli Hetlinger | Alberta | Edmonton
- Eight regular season games in 2023
- Passed for 1,956 yards and 12 touchdowns, while adding two rushing majors
- 151-of-236 passing (63.9 per cent – team record)
- 2023 QB Internship participant with Edmonton
Calgary | Danny Skelton | Windsor | Calgary
- 10 total games in 2023
- Career-high 1,806 passing yards and 13 touchdowns
- Rushed for 185 yards and one major
- In 21 collegiate games, passed for 3,102 yards and 16 touchdowns
Edmonton | Justin Quirion | Bishop’s | Saint-Georges, Que.
- Six total games in 2023
- Passed for 1,457 yards (61.1 per cent) and five touchdowns
- 19 rushes for 156 yards (8.2 per carry)
- 2023 Bishop’s Most Outstanding Player
BC | Derek Engel | UBC | Grapevine, Texas
- 12 total games in 2023, primarily as a backup
- 76.7 completion percentage; three touchdowns
- Rushed for 76 yards and four touchdowns
- In three years: passed for 1,358 yards and nine touchdowns, added six rushing majors