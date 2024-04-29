Argos add d-lineman John Daka

TORONTO — The Toronto Argonauts announced on Monday that they have signed American defensive lineman John Daka.

Daka, 26, was drafted in the fourth round of the United Football League’s Super Draft by the St. Louis Battlehawks in 2024 after a stint with the Houston Roughnecks of the XFL in 2022. With Houston, the six-foot-two, 240-pound defensive lineman played 10 games tallying 26 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

RELATED

» 5 Things to Know for 2024: Toronto Argonauts

» Landry: McManis fueled by last season’s Eastern Final loss

» Argos add American OL Darta Lee

» Subscribe to the CFL’s newsletter for exclusive offers and league updates

The Maryland native was in the NFL from 2020-2022 split between Baltimore, New York (Jets), Los Angeles, and Chicago. The James Madison product played four seasons for the Dukes (2016-2019) producing 137 tackles, and 27.5 sacks in 48 career games. Daka was named First-Team All-Conference as a Senior in 2019.