Elks sign American offensive lineman T.J. Storment

EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed American offensive lineman T.J. Storment, the club announced Tuesday.

The native of Statesville, N.C., most recently played in the XFL with the DC Defenders and Orlando Guardians in 2023. The 26-year-old started three games for the Defenders before being traded to Orlando, where he suited up in three games.

Prior to joining the XFL, Storment attended rookie minicamp with the Baltimore Ravens and had a brief stint with the Saskatchewan Roughriders in 2022.

The six-foot-seven lineman played five seasons of college football with Texas Tech (2021), Texas Christian University (2020), Colorado State (2019), Fullerton College (2018) and Old Dominion (2017). In his final college season at Texas Tech, Storment started 12 ​ games for the Red Raiders and was selected All-Big 12 honourable mention by the conference coaches.