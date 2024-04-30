Riders add American defensive lineman Sidney Houston Jr.

REGINA — The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American defensive lineman Sidney Houston Jr, the team announced on Tuesday.

Houston Jr. (six-foot-two, 246 pounds) joins the Roughriders after playing 24 games over two seasons (2022-23) at Ball State University. Over those two seasons, Houston recorded 126 defensive tackles, including 25 tackles for loss, 12 sacks, two pass deflections, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery he returned for a touchdown.

In his senior year, the former Cardinal led the Mid-American Conference (MAC) in tackles for loss (17), ranked fourth in sacks (8) and was named First Team All-MAC.

The Cahokia, Illinois, native began his NCAA career at McKendree University where he played 24 games with the Bearcats over three seasons (2019-21). He tallied 106 defensive tackles, 16 tackles for loss and nine sacks. In 2021, Houston was named First Team All-Great Lakes Valley Conference (GLVC) after totalling 70 tackles over 11 games.